Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Downgraded to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FUPBY. ValuEngine raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of FUPBY stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

