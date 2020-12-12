Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. CIBC raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.10.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.48. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $30.29.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $602.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.67 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 116.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

