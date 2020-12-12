Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on December 30th

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend payment by 37.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Gilead Sciences has a payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $6.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

