GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.4959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,224 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,095 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

