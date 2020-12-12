Global Blood Therapeutics’ (GBT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.80.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $87.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.77.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.56 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after buying an additional 149,473 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $374,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $500,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

