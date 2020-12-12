Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,312 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.63% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,171,000.

NYSEARCA:EMBD opened at $27.82 on Friday. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $27.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.22.

