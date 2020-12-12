Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stock Holdings Lifted by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 39.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 2,178.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMED opened at $60.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.85. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

