Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.41.

Globus Medical stock opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.85. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.71 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. Analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 634,775 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 8.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 115.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Globus Medical by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 505,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Globus Medical by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 89,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

