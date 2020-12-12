Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.48-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. Greif also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48-0.58 EPS.

GEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Greif from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Greif from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $48.17 on Friday. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greif will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

