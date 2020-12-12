Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $157.43 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $82.08 and a twelve month high of $210.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $110.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 15.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

