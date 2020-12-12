Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Haverty Furniture Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $31.57.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $217.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.50 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

In related news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $285,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,963.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

