Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Haynes International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Haynes International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.67.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Shares of HAYN opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $311.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -166.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 82.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 167.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 241.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 213.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.