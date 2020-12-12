Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

CDDRF stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

