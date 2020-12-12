Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT.L) (LON:HEFT) Increases Dividend to GBX 21.70 Per Share

Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT.L) (LON:HEFT) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.28) per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT.L)’s previous dividend of $9.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:HEFT opened at GBX 1,415 ($18.49) on Friday. Henderson European Focus Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 860.72 ($11.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,450 ($18.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,334.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,264.53. The company has a market capitalization of £303.87 million and a PE ratio of -21.60.

Get Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT.L) alerts:

Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT.L) Company Profile

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is an investment company. The Company seeks to maximize total return from a focused portfolio of listed stocks, mainly in Continental Europe. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of investments. Its portfolio contains between 50 to 60 stocks, with a single stock weighting of approximately 10% of the net asset value (NAV) of the portfolio at the time of investment.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.