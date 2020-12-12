Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Heska from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Heska from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.10.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $141.75 on Tuesday. Heska has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -63.85 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $56.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Heska will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,691,551.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total value of $1,480,067.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,477.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,866. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Heska by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,232,000 after acquiring an additional 35,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,618,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Heska by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 6.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Heska by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

