Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCXLF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Investec cut Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Hiscox stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Hiscox has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

