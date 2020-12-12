HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,082,714 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,132 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HP were worth $58,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of HP by 285.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 592,459 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in HP by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in HP by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,722 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $972,206.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,130 shares of company stock worth $5,592,212. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.87.

NYSE HPQ opened at $23.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

