Huami (NYSE:HMI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huami (NYSE:HMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Huami from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Huami alerts:

Huami stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Huami has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.77). Huami had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 4.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huami by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Huami by 3,764.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Huami by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Huami by 1,246.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huami in the third quarter valued at $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About Huami

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

Read More: What is basic economics?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Huami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.