Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IKTSY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intertek Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of IKTSY stock opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.77.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

