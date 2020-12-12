Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $760.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $732.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $674.91. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $792.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $1,325,016.00. Insiders have sold a total of 20,164 shares of company stock valued at $15,003,047 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,321,778,000 after buying an additional 415,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,291,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,294,473,000 after buying an additional 48,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,993,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,674,000 after buying an additional 42,137 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,543,000 after buying an additional 36,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

