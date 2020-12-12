Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 312.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,523 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 456,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,311 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,704,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after purchasing an additional 268,629 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 104,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP opened at $22.53 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $22.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37.

