Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,710 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.65% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

