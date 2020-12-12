iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,163 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.88% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 146,822 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,659,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,499,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,274 shares in the last quarter.

LQDH opened at $94.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.62. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $69.04 and a 12-month high of $96.29.

