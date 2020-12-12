Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 13,805 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.79% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $162,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, King Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000.

NYF stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.58. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.39 and a twelve month high of $58.92.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

