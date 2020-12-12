Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 31,276 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,276 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.39. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $77.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

