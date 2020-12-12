Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 45,594 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 665.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,594 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,422,000 after buying an additional 2,374,301 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

