Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 51,008 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $54.12 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62.

