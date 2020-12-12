Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFMO)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFMO) by 748.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,779 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. JNB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BATS:VFMO opened at $108.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.