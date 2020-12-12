Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.73% of AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of HOLD opened at $98.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.68. AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF has a 1-year low of $93.52 and a 1-year high of $100.35.

