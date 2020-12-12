Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 61.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 74.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period.

Shares of DGT opened at $95.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.82. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $96.92.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

