Jane Street Group LLC Buys 90,859 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 182.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,859 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.14% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $29.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.