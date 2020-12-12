Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in Holicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOLUU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOLUU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 275,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLUU. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Holicity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Holicity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Holicity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Holicity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Holicity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,538,000.

Get Holicity alerts:

HOLUU stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Holicity Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14.

Holicity Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Holicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.