Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 435,962 TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 435,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,060,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the third quarter worth $1,520,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the third quarter worth $10,130,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the third quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the third quarter worth $1,950,000.

OTCMKTS:TWCTU opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

