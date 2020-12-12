Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 91.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749,295 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.92% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULST. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ULST opened at $40.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $40.69.

