Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,140 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 66.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,772 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth about $127,701,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter worth about $74,455,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 172.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,045,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,098 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter worth about $46,044,000. Institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $57.11.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.16.

Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

