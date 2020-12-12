Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,823 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.28% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $219,000.

Get First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.