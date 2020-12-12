Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,878 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,388,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,150,000 after acquiring an additional 243,954 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,261,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 364,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter.

FLJP stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94.

