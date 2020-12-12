Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Principal Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in Principal Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,229 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Principal Active Income ETF worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YLD. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Principal Active Income ETF by 224.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Principal Active Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Principal Active Income ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA YLD opened at $39.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62. Principal Active Income ETF has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $41.36.

