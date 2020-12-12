Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,348 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.23% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,002 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period.

SHYD opened at $24.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

