Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 73.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,477 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.

SCHO stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average is $51.52. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.