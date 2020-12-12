Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,705 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 22.13% of Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF by 92.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLHK opened at $25.79 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44.

