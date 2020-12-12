Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.22% of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,383,000.

Shares of ZCAN stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44. SPDR Solactive Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $65.34.

