Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.39 Million Stake in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 594.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107,232 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of PLDT worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PLDT by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PLDT by 6.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in PLDT by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PLDT by 8.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of PHI opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. PLDT Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $897.20 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Equities research analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

