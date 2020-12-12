Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) by 823.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 9.19% of ProShares UltraShort Silver worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver by 57.0% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 111,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 40,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver by 381.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver by 5,710.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Silver has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03.

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

