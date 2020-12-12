Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,775 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCR opened at $22.27 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.