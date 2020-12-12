Jane Street Group LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

QEFA opened at $68.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.52. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $69.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.