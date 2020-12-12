Jane Street Group LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,834 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 78.9% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $34.28 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $34.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

