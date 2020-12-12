Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,020 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000.

GCOW opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82.

