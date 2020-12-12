Jane Street Group LLC Invests $3.19 Million in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (OTCMKTS:KSMTU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (OTCMKTS:KSMTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KSMTU. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the third quarter worth $9,889,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the third quarter valued at $6,006,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the third quarter valued at $3,831,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the third quarter valued at $2,778,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the third quarter valued at $2,500,000.

Kismet Acquisition One stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $12.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

