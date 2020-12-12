Jane Street Group LLC Invests $4.23 Million in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 58.1% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Denmark ETF alerts:

Shares of EDEN stock opened at €92.77 ($109.14) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €88.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €82.41. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a one year low of €54.51 ($64.13) and a one year high of €71.11 ($83.66).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.